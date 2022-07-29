Market Mover: Compugen (CGEN) Loses at Midday July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares lost 6.55%, or $0.11 per share, as on 11:51:49 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.69, 474,871 shares of Compugen have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $1.69 and $1.56.

This year the company has a YTD change of 60.93%.

Compugen expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Compugen Ltd

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is expected to enter the clinic in early 2020. The Company's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA.

