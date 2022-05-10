Market Mover: Compass Diversified (CODI) Down at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CODI - Market Data & News Trade

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) has lost $0.91 (4.17%) and is currently sitting at $20.95, as of 11:52:06 est on May 10.

138,211 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 1.39% over the last 5 days and shares fell 9.40% over the last 30 days.

Compass Diversified anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Compass Diversified visit the company profile.

About Compass Diversified Holdings

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

