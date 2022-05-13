Market Mover: Commvault Systems (CVLT) Climbs at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVLT - Market Data & News Trade

Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares have risen 3.40%, or $1.94 per share, as on 11:52:29 est today. Since opening at $57.51, 61,685 shares of Commvault Systems have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $59.12 and $57.51.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 17.12%.

Commvault Systems expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Commvault Systems Inc

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

