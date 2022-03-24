Market Mover: Communications Systems, (JCS) Up at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JCS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) is trading 7.04% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:24:33 est, was $8.50. Communications Systems, has climbed $0.56 so far today.

19,207 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Communications Systems, has moved YTD 17.19%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Communications Systems, Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks. CSI operates under its Electronics & Software and Services & Support operating segments. Electronics & Software segment provides smart, flexible solutions at network edge, by giving customers the ability to easily provision and proactively manage their networks with actionable insights about their edge devices and connected end points, thereby minimizing the administrative burden of the operator. Services & Support segment provides fully managed services for all aspects of design, deployment, support and maintenance of customer networks. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service.

