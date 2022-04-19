Market Mover: CommScopempany (COMM) Gains at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COMM - Market Data & News Trade

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) has risen $0.325 (5.23%) and sits at $6.55, as of 11:54:00 est on April 19.

1,239,503 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 6.76% over the last 5 days and shares fell 28.29% over the last 30 days.

CommScopempany anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CommScopempany visit the company profile.

About CommScope Holding Company Inc

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

To get more information on CommScope Holding Company Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CommScope Holding Company Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications