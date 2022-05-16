Market Mover: Commercial Metals (CMC) Up at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMC - Market Data & News Trade

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) shares have risen 2.63%, or $0.955 per share, as on 11:52:00 est today. Opening the day at $36.79, 591,368 shares of Commercial Metals have traded hands and the stock has traded between $37.41 and $36.16.

This year the company has moved YTD 0.85%.

Commercial Metals is set to release earnings on 2022-06-16.

About Commercial Metals Co.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

