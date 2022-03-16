Market Mover: Colfax (CFX) Up at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CFX - Market Data & News Trade

Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) shares have risen 6.71%, or $2.51 per share, as on 11:51:29 est today. Opening the day at $37.91, 549,666 shares of Colfax have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $40.02 and $37.91.

Already the company has moved YTD 18.62%.

Colfax anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Colfax visit the company profile.

About Colfax Corp

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides specialty medical technologies and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System ('CBS'), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates.

