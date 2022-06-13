Market Mover: Cognex (CGNX) Down at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGNX - Market Data & News Trade

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) has dropped $2.705 (5.99%) and sits at $42.52, as of 11:51:42 est on June 13.

329,931 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 5.99% over the last 5 days and shares fell 9.60% over the last 30 days.

Cognex expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cognex visit the company profile.

About Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

To get more information on Cognex Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cognex Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles