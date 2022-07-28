Market Mover: CNX (CNX) Down at Midday July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNX - Market Data & News Trade

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) shares are down 12.14%, or $2.37 per share, as on 11:51:30 est today. Opening the day at $18.95, 2,595,588 shares of CNX have been traded today and the stock has traded between $18.95 and $16.93.

So far this year the company is up 41.96%.

CNX anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CNX visit the company profile.

About CNX Resources Corp

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

To get more information on CNX Resources Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CNX Resources Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles