Market Mover: CNO (CNO) Down at Midday April 25

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has fallen $0.68 (2.72%) and sits at $23.99, as of 11:55:27 est on April 25.

253,997 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 1.62% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.55% over the last 30 days.

CNO expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About CNO Financial Group Inc

CNO Financial Group, Inc. secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Its customers work hard to save for the future, and the company helps protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billionin total assets. Its 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions.

