Market Mover: CNFinance (CNF) Down at Midday June 30

CNFinance Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: CNF) shares have fallen 7.80%, or $0.22 per share, as on 11:50:12 est today. Opening the day at $2.76, 10,359 shares of CNFinance have been traded today and the stock has moved between $2.76 and $2.54.

Already the company has a YTD change of 30.88%.

CNFinance is set to release earnings on 2022-08-23.

About CNFinance Holdings Ltd - ADR

CNFinance Holdings Limited ('CNFinance' or the 'Company) is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance conducts business by collaborating with sales partners and trust company partners. Sales partners are responsible for recommending micro-and small-enterprise ('MSE') owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to its trust company partners who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. The loans CNFinance facilitates are primarily funded through a trust lending model with its trust company partners who are well-established with sufficient funding sources and have licenses to engage in lending business nationwide. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.

