Market Mover: Cloudflare (NET) Loses at Midday March 25

Today Cloudflare Inc - Class A (NYSE: NET) is trading 4.49% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:08 est, was $115.48. Cloudflare dropped $5.49 in trading today.

2,637,696 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Cloudflare has moved YTD 6.93%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Cloudflare Inc - Class A

Cloudflare, Inc. is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

