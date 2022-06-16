Market Mover: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Falls at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLF - Market Data & News Trade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) shares lost 5.04%, or $0.91 per share, as on 11:58:36 est today. After Opening the Day at $17.35, 9,551,750 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $17.42 and $16.83.

This year the company has a YTD change of 17.09%.

Cleveland-Cliffs anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

