Market Mover: Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Down at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIVB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) is trading 2.74% down.

The latest price, as of 11:45:23 est, was $22.37. Civista Bancshares has fallen $0.63 over the previous day’s close.

31,046 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Civista Bancshares has moved YTD 5.20%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Civista Bancshares visit the company profile.

About Civista Bancshares Inc

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

To get more information on Civista Bancshares Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Civista Bancshares Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Gold Rally Will Continue WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns