Market Mover: Citizens (CIZN) Climbs at Midday March 31

Citizens Holding Co (NASDAQ: CIZN) shares moved 2.87%, or $0.53 per share, as on 11:52:28 est today. After Opening the Day at $18.63, 2,706 shares of Citizens exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $18.98 and $18.63.

Already the company has moved YTD 0.67%.

Citizens expects its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Citizens Holding Co

Citizens Holding Company, headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi, is a financial holding company that owns The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Citizens currently has 24 banking locations in Mississippi and offers full-service commercial banking, mortgage lending and title insurance services in addition to a full range of Internet banking services. As of June 30, 2019, Citizens had $1.0 billion in total assets, $795 million in deposits, and $466 million in gross loans.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

