Market Mover: CI (CIXX) Drops at Midday July 26

Today CI Financial Corp (NYSE: CIXX) is trading 5.08% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:50:46 est, was $10.66. CI dropped $0.57 in trading today.

10,870 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, CI has a YTD change of 45.09%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About CI Financial Corp

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$231 billion (US$182 billion) in client assets as at December 31, 2020. CI's primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

