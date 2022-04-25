Market Mover: Chubb (CB) Falls at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CB - Market Data & News Trade

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) shares lost 1.14%, or $2.35 per share, as on 11:53:20 est today. Since opening the day at $205.76, 668,592 shares of Chubb have traded hands and the stock has moved between $205.72 and $202.34.

This year the company has a YTD change of 7.02%.

Chubb anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Chubb visit the company profile.

About Chubb Limited

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide

