Market Mover: Choiceone Services, (COFS) Down at Midday July 5

Shares of Choiceone Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: COFS) lost 5.29% Tuesday.

As of 11:48:50 est, Choiceone Services, sits at $19.70 and has fallen $1.1 per share.

Choiceone Services, has moved 3.92% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 19.71% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Choiceone Financial Services, Inc.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for ChoiceOne Bank headquartered in Sparta, Michigan. ChoiceOne has always taken the lead in providing innovative services and technology. The bank’s customers have come to rely on digital banking including mobile banking, mobile deposits, innovative payroll solutions, online loan applications, online account opening, and digital mobile savings tools.

