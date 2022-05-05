Market Mover: Choice Hotels, (CHH) Falls at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHH - Market Data & News Trade

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) shares have fallen 3.06%, or $4.23 per share, as on 11:53:36 est today. After Opening the Day at $137.36, 59,022 shares of Choice Hotels, exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $138.16 and $133.79.

This year the company is down 10.97%.

Choice Hotels, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

