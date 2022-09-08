Market Mover: China Index (CIH) Up at Midday September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of China Index Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: CIH) are up 16.12% Thursday.

As of 11:49:05 est, China Index is currently sitting at $0.99 and has moved $0.1374 so far today.

China Index has moved 21.80% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 12.10% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-16.

About China Index Holdings Ltd - ADR

China Index Holdings Ltd. (CIH) operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools.

