Market Mover: Chewy (CHWY) Down at Midday May 18

Chewy Inc - Class A (NYSE: CHWY) has fallen $2.945 (10.65%) and is currently sitting at $24.93, as of 11:51:36 est on May 18.

2,230,351 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 2.64% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 30.75% over the last 30 days.

Chewy expects its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

About Chewy Inc - Class A

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

