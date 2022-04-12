Market Mover: ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Gains at Midday April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECOM - Market Data & News Trade

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) shares climbed 2.97%, or $0.46 per share, as on 11:56:12 est today. Since opening at $15.73, 99,212 shares of ChannelAdvisor have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $16.06 and $15.71.

This year the company is down 37.24%.

ChannelAdvisor anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About ChannelAdvisor Corp

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.

