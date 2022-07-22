Market Mover: Cerevel (CERE) Down at Midday July 22

Today Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) is trading 5.11% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:49:38 est, was $26.30. Cerevel has fallen $1.41 so far today.

67,834 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Cerevel has moved YTD 14.87%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

