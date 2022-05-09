Market Mover: Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Down at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRNT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) is trading 4.23% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:26 est, was $1.81. Ceragon Networks dropped $0.08 so far today.

173,074 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ceragon Networks has a YTD change of 26.74%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ceragon Networks visit the company profile.

About Ceragon Networks Ltd

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is the global leader in wireless hauling solutions. The company helps operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use its solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. The Company delivers a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for its customers. Its solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 150 countries.

To get more information on Ceragon Networks Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ceragon Networks Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering