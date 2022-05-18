Market Mover: Central Valley Community (CVCY) Drops at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVCY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY) lost 3.05% Wednesday.

As of 11:51:06 est, Central Valley Community sits at $17.18 and has fallen $0.54 so far today.

Central Valley Community has moved 17.18% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.70% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp was established on November 15, 2000 as the holding company for Central Valley Community Bank and is registered as a bank holding company with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

