Market Mover: Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Down at Midday April 13

Central Garden & Pet Co. (NASDAQ: CENT) shares have fallen 1.38%, or $0.62 per share, as on 11:35:23 est today. Opening the day at $44.82, 13,285 shares of Central Garden & Pet exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $45.26 and $44.31.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 14.63%.

Central Garden & Pet expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Central Garden & Pet Co.

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

