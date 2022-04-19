Market Mover: CBTX (CBTX) Climbs at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBTX - Market Data & News Trade

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ: CBTX) shares moved 2.79%, or $0.8 per share, as on 11:52:18 est today. Opening the day at $28.77, 11,492 shares of CBTX have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $29.54 and $28.77.

So far this year the company is down 0.59%.

CBTX anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About CBTX Inc

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

