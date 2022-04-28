Market Mover: Caterpillar (CAT) Falls at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is trading 4.95% down.

The latest price, as of 11:52:24 est, was $204.00. Caterpillar has moved $10.58 in trading today.

2,921,877 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Caterpillar has a YTD change of 4.49%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Caterpillar Inc.

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

