Market Mover: Castor Maritime (CTRM) Loses at Midday May 18

Today Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) is trading 3.42% down.

The latest price, as of 11:53:04 est, was $2.01. Castor Maritime dropped $0.07 over the previous day’s close.

892,879 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Castor Maritime has a YTD change of 44.37%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Castor Maritime Inc

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

