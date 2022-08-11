Market Mover: CASI (CASI) Gains at Midday August 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CASI - Market Data & News Trade

Today CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) is trading 26.91% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:51:23 est, was $3.84. CASI has risen $0.81 over the previous day’s close.

2,138,961 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, CASI has a YTD change of 96.24%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market leveraging the Company’s China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company’s operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd. (“CASI China”), which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of over 70 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China.

