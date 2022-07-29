Market Mover: Carrols Restaurant (TAST) Climbs at Midday July 29

Today Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) is trading 6.94% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:10:49 est, was $2.31. Carrols Restaurant has risen $0.15 so far today.

251,606 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Carrols Restaurant has moved YTD 27.03%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Carrols Restaurant visit the company profile.

About Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

To get more information on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles