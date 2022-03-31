Market Mover: Carmax (KMX) Down at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KMX - Market Data & News Trade

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has dropped $3.23 (3.18%) and is currently sitting at $98.09, as of 12:05:19 est on March 31.

585,985 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 2.64% over the last 5 days and shares fell 7.13% over the last 30 days.

Carmax expects its next earnings on 2022-04-12.

About Carmax Inc

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

