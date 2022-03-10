Market Mover: Capital One (COF) Loses at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) are down 2.81% Thursday.

As of 11:53:35 est, Capital One is currently sitting at $127.36 and dropped $3.71 per share.

Capital One has moved 12.98% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.74% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

