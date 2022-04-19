Market Mover: Capital (CBNK) Gains at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBNK - Market Data & News Trade

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CBNK) has gained $0.26 (1.20%) and is currently sitting at $22.00, as of 11:47:18 est on April 19.

4,562 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 0.82% over the last 5 days and shares fell 6.93% over the last 30 days.

Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Capital visit the company profile.

About Capital Bancorp Inc

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2020. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020.

To get more information on Capital Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Capital Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications