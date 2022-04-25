Market Mover: Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Down at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CP - Market Data & News Trade

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) shares moved 1.59%, or $1.19 per share, as on 11:56:19 est today. Opening the day at $74.29, 972,445 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway have been traded today and the stock has traded between $74.70 and $73.27.

Already the company has moved YTD 4.11%.

Canadian Pacific Railway anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

