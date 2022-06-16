Market Mover: Caleres (CAL) Down at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAL - Market Data & News Trade

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) has lost $1.81 (6.48%) and sits at $26.13, as of 11:56:15 est on June 16.

262,969 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 1.62% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 13.81% over the last 30 days.

Caleres anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-30.

About Caleres Inc

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

