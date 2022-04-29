Market Mover: Cadence Design Systems, (CDNS) Down at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDNS - Market Data & News Trade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has fallen $4.565 (2.87%) and is currently sitting at $155.44, as of 11:51:44 est on April 29.

374,806 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 4.71% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.19% over the last 30 days.

Cadence Design Systems, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cadence Design Systems, visit the company profile.

About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

