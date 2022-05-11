Market Mover: Cabot (CBT) Up at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBT - Market Data & News Trade

Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) has gained $1.89 (2.93%) and sits at $66.72, as of 11:51:02 est on May 11.

95,868 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 7.16% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 1.19% over the last 30 days.

Cabot is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cabot visit the company profile.

About Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

To get more information on Cabot Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cabot Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering