Market Mover: Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Rises at Midday July 6

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) shares have risen 7.83%, or $0.09 per share, as on 11:46:56 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.14, 143,612 shares of Cabaletta Bio have been traded today and the stock has traded between $1.30 and $1.14.

Already the company has a YTD change of 69.66%.

Cabaletta Bio expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Cabaletta Bio Inc

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

