Market Mover: C4 (CCCC) Up at Midday April 4

Today C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) is trading 2.71% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:52:17 est, was $25.80. C4 has moved $0.68 so far today.

183,319 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, C4 has moved YTD 22.17%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About C4 Therapeutics Inc

C4 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

