Market Mover: Burning Rock (BNR) Loses at Midday July 1

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: BNR) lost 14.78% Friday.

As of 11:50:19 est, Burning Rock is currently sitting at $2.54 and dropped $0.43 per share in trading so far.

Burning Rock has moved 21.25% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 69.46% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-31.

About Burning Rock Biotech Ltd - ADR

Burning Rock Biotech Limited, whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

