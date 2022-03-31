Market Mover: Bruker (BRKR) Loses at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRKR - Market Data & News Trade

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) has lost $1.61 (2.38%) and sits at $66.51, as of 11:49:54 est on March 31.

132,156 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 4.64% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.84% over the last 30 days.

Bruker is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bruker visit the company profile.

About Bruker Corp

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

To get more information on Bruker Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bruker Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles