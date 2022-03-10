Market Mover: BRP (DOOO) Gains at Midday March 10

Today BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) is trading 2.33% up.

The latest price, as of 11:50:56 est, was $62.83. BRP has risen $1.43 over the previous day’s close.

47,419 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, BRP has a YTD change of 30.00%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-25.

About BRP Inc

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. The company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, its global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

