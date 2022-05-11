Market Mover: Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Up at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNRL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc - Class A (NYSE: MNRL) rose 3.68% Wednesday.

As of 12:02:15 est, Brigham Minerals is currently sitting at $26.27 and has risen $0.935 so far today.

Brigham Minerals has moved 7.73% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.84% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Brigham Minerals Inc - Class A

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas, based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals' assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company's primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

