Market Mover: Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Down at Midday April 25

Today Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BWB) is trading 1.27% down.

The latest price, as of 11:51:07 est, was $16.36. Bridgewater Bancshares dropped $0.21 over the previous day’s close.

10,335 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Bridgewater Bancshares has moved YTD 6.33%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bridgewater Bank, a Minnesota-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2005, and Bridgewater Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company founded in December 2016. Bridgewater Bank has seven locations serving clients across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan statistical area in Minnesota and offers a full array of simple, quality loan and deposit products, primarily for commercial clients. As of June 30, 2020, theCompany had total assets of approximately $2.75 billion, total loans of approximately $2.19 billion, total deposits of approximately $2.24 billion and total shareholders' equity of approximately $257.2 million.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

