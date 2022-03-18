Market Mover: BOK (BOKF) Drops at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOKF - Market Data & News Trade

Today BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BOKF) is trading 3.19% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:50:22 est, was $98.77. BOK has fallen $3.25 in trading today.

54,213 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, BOK has moved YTD 2.81%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on BOK visit the company profile.

About BOK Financial Corp.

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

