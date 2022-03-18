Market Mover: Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Drops at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCC - Market Data & News Trade

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) has lost $2.27 (2.80%) and is currently sitting at $79.52, as of 11:46:51 est on March 18.

135,676 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 7.35% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 0.98% over the last 30 days.

Boise Cascade Co is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Boise Cascade Co visit the company profile.

About Boise Cascade Co

Boise Cascade Company is a focused company with a proven track record of providing quality wood products and a nationwide building materials distribution network for its customers. The Company is well-positioned to deliver value to its investors by managing its businesses to balance all the facets of true sustainability – social, environmental, and economic. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber, and particleboard and distributes a broad line of building materials, including wood products manufactured by the company.

To get more information on Boise Cascade Co and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Boise Cascade Co's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles