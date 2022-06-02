Market Mover: Boeing (BA) Rises at Midday June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BA - Market Data & News Trade

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) shares moved 6.05%, or $7.91 per share, as on 11:48:58 est today. Opening the day at $130.36, 6,157,346 shares of Boeing have traded hands and the stock has moved between $138.71 and $131.87.

Already the company is down 35.10%.

Boeing expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Boeing Co.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

