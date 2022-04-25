Market Mover: Blue Ridge (VA) (BRBS) Falls at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VA - Market Data & News Trade

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (NYSE: BRBS) has dropped $0.21 (1.40%) and sits at $14.89, as of 11:11:03 est on April 25.

6,508 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 3.38% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.81% over the last 30 days.

Blue Ridge (VA) is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Blue Ridge (VA) visit the company profile.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates under the supervision and regulation of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Bureau of Financial Institutions of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, while Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. operates under a national charter subject to the supervision and regulation of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending.

To get more information on Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq