Market Mover: Blue Bird (BLBD) Down at Midday May 24

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) shares lost 5.44%, or $0.67 per share, as on 11:49:15 est today. Since opening at $12.28, 18,322 shares of Blue Bird exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $12.31 and $11.58.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 21.23%.

Blue Bird is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Blue Bird Corp

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

